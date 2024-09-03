JFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

JFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.01. 151,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.68. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.13.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.