JFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 865 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

ESGD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $83.65.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.