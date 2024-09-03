JFG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.85. 346,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.89. The company has a market cap of $413.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

