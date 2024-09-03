JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,592,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in JFrog were worth $59,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,642,242 shares in the company, valued at $170,572,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,107 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,487. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. Equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

