JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

JKS traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 607.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 43.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Featured Stories

