Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Short Interest Update

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 74,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 20.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,396.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,396.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,693.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at $265,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,032 shares of company stock worth $1,613,336. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 64,404 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Joby Aviation by 215.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 270,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

JOBY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.00. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

