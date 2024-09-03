Johnson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Johnson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.49. 107,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,459. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.