Johnson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,657 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $38,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,987. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $37.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

