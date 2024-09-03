Johnson Financial Group LLC Takes $532,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IVV stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $562.91. The stock had a trading volume of 119,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,364. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $552.25 and a 200 day moving average of $532.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

