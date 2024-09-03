Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.29

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.31, with a volume of 83468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JOY. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Journey Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark upped their target price on Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.24.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$50.53 million for the quarter. Journey Energy had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 6.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.1199052 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Journey Energy news, Director Alexander G. Verge purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 69,700 shares of company stock valued at $212,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

