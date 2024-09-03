JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Stake Trimmed by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

BBAG stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $47.26.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

