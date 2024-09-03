JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Holdings Boosted by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4268 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

