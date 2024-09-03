JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4,211.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,806,000 after purchasing an additional 378,697 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,587,000 after acquiring an additional 493,420 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,137,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,920,000 after acquiring an additional 161,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,795,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,637,000 after acquiring an additional 292,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,420,000 after purchasing an additional 297,544 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPQ traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.88. 1,253,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

