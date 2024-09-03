Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Short Interest Up 10.1% in August

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KROS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

KROS stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,724. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.98. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.02). Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 62,012.55%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 23,945.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.