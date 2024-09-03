KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,160,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 22,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,129,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,029,072. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in KeyCorp by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after buying an additional 123,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in KeyCorp by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 43,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in KeyCorp by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 299,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 86,539 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

