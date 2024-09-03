Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 68209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRG. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 881,502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,344,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,448,000 after buying an additional 90,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,281,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,442,000 after buying an additional 190,380 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,326,000 after buying an additional 693,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,427,000 after buying an additional 386,566 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 100.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.63%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

