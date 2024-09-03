KOK Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. KOK has a total market capitalization of $337,498.70 and approximately $100,881.61 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 66.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008746 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,016.32 or 0.99932082 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007746 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00067648 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $101,347.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

