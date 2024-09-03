Komodo Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 4% against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $32.08 million and $1.55 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00050291 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00036983 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012562 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,373,382 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.