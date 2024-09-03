Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $13.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Ladder Capital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

NYSE LADR opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 76.87, a quick ratio of 76.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 548,863 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,571.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

