Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,107,000 after buying an additional 172,069 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after acquiring an additional 196,272 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 908,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,265,000 after acquiring an additional 47,489 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 823,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 217,159 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

