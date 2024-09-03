Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,432,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $573.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

