Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $147.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

