Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $224.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $236.13. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

