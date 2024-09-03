Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

