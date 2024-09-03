Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,517 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,038.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $493.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $46.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0844 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

