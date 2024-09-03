Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average of $90.05. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52-week low of $88.44 and a 52-week high of $92.94.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

