Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $821.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $925.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $943.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,130.00.

Shares of Lam Research are going to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.