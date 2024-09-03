Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,600 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 543,600 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.
Lazydays Price Performance
GORV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,241. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.02.
Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.12). Lazydays had a negative net margin of 18.19% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $238.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazydays will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Lazydays
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Lazydays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
Lazydays Company Profile
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lazydays
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.