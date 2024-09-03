Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after buying an additional 166,557 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

UPS stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.57. 391,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218,201. The stock has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $168.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.15.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

