Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.25. The stock had a trading volume of 768,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,964. The firm has a market cap of $363.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

