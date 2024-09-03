Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 135,943 ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up 0.8% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.67% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDS. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 636,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 221,659 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 153.6% during the first quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 220,831 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 170,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,882 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,663,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SDS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.26. 2,784,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,089,816. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Further Reading

