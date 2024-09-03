Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.55.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE DG traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,615. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.22 and its 200-day moving average is $135.75. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.