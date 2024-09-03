Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.07 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Williams Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.81. 385,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,401,604. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

