Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $10,155,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,716,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 107,496 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,988,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,605,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MLPX traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,335. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $54.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

