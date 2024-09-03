Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $742,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,722,410,000 after acquiring an additional 704,804 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,060,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,230,279,000 after acquiring an additional 422,976 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,958,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,279 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $8.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,550,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,828,446. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $846.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $193.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

