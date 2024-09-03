Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 13,212 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $11,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of T traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. 6,870,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,319,430. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $20.23.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

