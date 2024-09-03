Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,758,000 after buying an additional 98,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after acquiring an additional 383,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,964,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,923,000 after purchasing an additional 48,994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $511.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,497. The stock has a market cap of $463.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

