LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $9.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

LZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Quarry LP increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.