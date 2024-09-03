Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 173.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 217.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

LBTYK opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

