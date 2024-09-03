LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for about 0.7% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXL traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.07. 1,389,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,610,945. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a twelve month low of $67.60 and a twelve month high of $162.49. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.92.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

