LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Sells 878 Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares makes up 0.4% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 2.1 %

EURL traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. 2,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,181. Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08.

Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (EURL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE All Cap Developed Europe index. The fund provides 3X daily levered exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed Europe. EURL was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

