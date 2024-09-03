Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $18.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 160.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

