Lineage, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LINE) Quiet Period To Expire on September 3rd

Lineage’s (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, September 3rd. Lineage had issued 56,882,051 shares in its IPO on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $4,436,799,978 based on an initial share price of $78.00. During Lineage’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LINE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lineage from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Lineage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.87.

Shares of NASDAQ LINE opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. Lineage has a twelve month low of $80.15 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.14.

In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,300 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

