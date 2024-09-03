Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,600 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 497,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.75.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Trading Down 3.6 %

Littelfuse stock traded down $9.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,693. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.44 and a 200-day moving average of $249.14.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,383,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,892 shares of company stock worth $4,084,701 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.