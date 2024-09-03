Little House Capital LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,237 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,883,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,473,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

