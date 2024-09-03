Little House Capital LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after buying an additional 453,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.3 %

LLY traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $956.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $909.25 billion, a PE ratio of 141.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $894.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $823.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 897,283 shares of company stock valued at $805,651,743. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

