Little House Capital LLC Invests $212,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,082 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after buying an additional 2,588,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after buying an additional 798,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,978,000 after buying an additional 1,137,792 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,540,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,329,305. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

