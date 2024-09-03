Little House Capital LLC Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,496 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME traded down $22.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.48. The stock had a trading volume of 91,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,630. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.50 and a twelve month high of $401.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.75.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

