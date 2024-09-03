LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Short Interest Down 11.7% in August

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LivaNova

LivaNova Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

Shares of LIVN opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 97.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.