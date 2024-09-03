LMG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 907 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 109,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,989,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 53,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOG stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.18. 20,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,717. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.59. The stock has a market cap of $882.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.41 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.